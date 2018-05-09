Marvel’s original Iron Man suit has vanished!

According to the Associated Press, the suit worn by actor Robert Downey Jr. in the 2008 hit film that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe has disappeared from a warehouse.

The red-and-gold suit is worth an estimated $325,000 (which actually seems pretty cheap for such cutting-edge Stark technology).

The suit was last seen at a Los Angeles storage facility in February and has been missing since April… as if it just flew off or something.

The owners of the facility called police when they realized the suit was gone.

Surely we can blame Thanos for this, right?

In the comic books, Iron Man’s armor originally looked a bit like the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz — all clunky gray metal — when first introduced in 1963 by artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby. That design was quickly replaced by a red-and-gold outfit that same year and has evolved many times since then.