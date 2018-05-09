These days, movie trailers feel more relevant than ever. A good trailer can drum up excitement for blockbusters like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War months ahead of time (helping them reach record-breaking box office numbers), and can also build momentum for non-superhero films like Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water and John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place. All four of those films have trailers nominated for this year’s Golden Trailer Awards, celebrating the best in movie promotion (check out last year’s winners here).

This year marks the 19th annual Golden Trailer ceremony recognizing the work of trailer houses, studio marketing teams, voice-over actors, and others involved in creating commercials, trailers, poster, and assorted promotional products for films. There are dozens of categories, 15 of which will be presented live on May 31 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles in a ceremony hosted Michelle Buteau (The Tick). The Shape of Water and The Hitman’s Bodyguard lead the pack with eight total nominations apiece, but there was plenty of room for many other films to earn nods.

Below are a few of the contenders, along with their studios and the companies that cut the trailers. More information, including the full list of nominees, can be found at www.goldentrailer.com.

Best Action

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group

Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group (Featured Above)

Tomb Raider, “SURVIVOR,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm

Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Rampage, “Battle,” Warner Bros., Aspect

Best Animation / Family

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, “Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT

Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN

Isle Of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions

Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative

Best Comedy

Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN

Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions

Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon

Best Documentary

The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot

City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon

Won’t You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot

Best Drama

All The Money In The World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features,Mark Woollen & Associates

The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road

Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax

Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero

Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house

Best Horror

A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition

Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad

Hereditary, “Hereditary,”A24, AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot

Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive

Best Music

The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

All The Money In The World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm

The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Teaser

Murder on the Orient Express, “Suspect,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Red Sparrow, “Program,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Deadpool 2, “Cable Red,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

Mortal Engines, “London,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Avengers: Infinity War, “Balance,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Best Thriller

Annihilation, “Mission,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Unsane, “Believe,” Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones

The Commuter, “The Commuter,” Lionsgate, AV Squad

It Comes At Night, “It Comes at Night,” A24, AV Squad

Sicario Day of the Soldado, “Win,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN

Best Video Game Trailer

Assassin’s Creed: Origins, “Order of The Ancients,” Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative

Assassin’s Creed: Origins, “Legend,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Far Cry 5, “Story Trailer,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty:WWII – Reveal Trailer,”Activision, gnet

Outlast Series Switch Trailer, “Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch,” Red Barrels, Altar Creative

Golden Fleece

Proud Mary, “Rolling,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Flatliners, “Relax,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones

Death Wish, “Reaper,” Annapurna Pictures, Create Advertising Group

The Meg, “Carnage,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Snowman, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions

Most Original Trailer

Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Deadpool 2, “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture

Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad

Patti Cake$, “PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy