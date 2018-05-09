These days, movie trailers feel more relevant than ever. A good trailer can drum up excitement for blockbusters like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War months ahead of time (helping them reach record-breaking box office numbers), and can also build momentum for non-superhero films like Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water and John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place. All four of those films have trailers nominated for this year’s Golden Trailer Awards, celebrating the best in movie promotion (check out last year’s winners here).
This year marks the 19th annual Golden Trailer ceremony recognizing the work of trailer houses, studio marketing teams, voice-over actors, and others involved in creating commercials, trailers, poster, and assorted promotional products for films. There are dozens of categories, 15 of which will be presented live on May 31 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles in a ceremony hosted Michelle Buteau (The Tick). The Shape of Water and The Hitman’s Bodyguard lead the pack with eight total nominations apiece, but there was plenty of room for many other films to earn nods.
Below are a few of the contenders, along with their studios and the companies that cut the trailers. More information, including the full list of nominees, can be found at www.goldentrailer.com.
Best Action
Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group (Featured Above)
Tomb Raider, “SURVIVOR,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm
Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Rampage, “Battle,” Warner Bros., Aspect
Best Animation / Family
The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, “Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT
Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN
Isle Of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions
Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
Best Comedy
Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN
Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions
Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon
Best Documentary
The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot
City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon
Won’t You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot
Best Drama
All The Money In The World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features,Mark Woollen & Associates
The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road
Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN
Best Fantasy Adventure
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax
Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero
Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house
Best Horror
A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition
Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad
Hereditary, “Hereditary,”A24, AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer
The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot
Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive
The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive
Best Music
The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
All The Money In The World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer
Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm
The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Teaser
Murder on the Orient Express, “Suspect,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Red Sparrow, “Program,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Deadpool 2, “Cable Red,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Mortal Engines, “London,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Avengers: Infinity War, “Balance,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Best Thriller
Annihilation, “Mission,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Unsane, “Believe,” Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones
The Commuter, “The Commuter,” Lionsgate, AV Squad
It Comes At Night, “It Comes at Night,” A24, AV Squad
Sicario Day of the Soldado, “Win,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN
Best Video Game Trailer
Assassin’s Creed: Origins, “Order of The Ancients,” Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative
Assassin’s Creed: Origins, “Legend,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Far Cry 5, “Story Trailer,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty:WWII – Reveal Trailer,”Activision, gnet
Outlast Series Switch Trailer, “Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch,” Red Barrels, Altar Creative
Golden Fleece
Proud Mary, “Rolling,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Flatliners, “Relax,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones
Death Wish, “Reaper,” Annapurna Pictures, Create Advertising Group
The Meg, “Carnage,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Snowman, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions
Most Original Trailer
Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive
Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Deadpool 2, “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture
Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad
Patti Cake$, “PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy
Comments