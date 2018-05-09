Disney boss: We might make more Avengers after Infinity War sequel

Brace yourselves, you’re not going to believe this: After Avengers: Infinity War racked up $1 billion at the box office in a record 11 days, Disney is looking to potentially make more Avengers movies beyond next year’s Infinity War sequel.

The Avengers storyline as we know it is supposed to conclude with next year’s as-yet-untitled Avengers 4. But c’mon, who doesn’t like billions?

Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors on an earnings call on Tuesday, according to THR: “We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we’ve plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade. I’m guessing we will try our hand at what I’ll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see more Avengers down the road. We just haven’t made any announcements about that … Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don’t think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie.”

That said, next year’s Avengers film, which was shot back-to-back with Infinity War and will resolve its massive cliffhanger, will “have a significant conclusion” to the Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline than launched with 2008’s Iron Man.