Deadpool mocks Infinity War with plea to protect sequel spoilers

Marvel Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Marvel Enterprises/20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
James Hibberd
May 09, 2018 at 10:22 AM EDT

Thanos demanded your silence. Now Deadpool wants it too — but not without thoroughly mocking Marvel’s Infinity War anti-spoiler campaign.

Below is Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds’ post on Instagram that urges fans not to reveal what happens in the new film. Or maybe he totally doesn’t care and it’s just a chance to get some headlines and make fun of Marvel. One of those.

The message opens with “To the greatest fans in the whole universe” which tops Marvel’s note which began with “To the greatest fans in the world.” And it concludes with “#WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutocorrectSilence.”

Here for comparison is the Marvel version that directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted (since deleted) before Infinity War opened:

Btw, did you know the original Deadpool 2 script had Wade Wilson as a dad?

And that Fox made the writers cut a Disney joke from the sequel?

Deadpool 2 opens May 18.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now