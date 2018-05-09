Thanos demanded your silence. Now Deadpool wants it too — but not without thoroughly mocking Marvel’s Infinity War anti-spoiler campaign.

Below is Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds’ post on Instagram that urges fans not to reveal what happens in the new film. Or maybe he totally doesn’t care and it’s just a chance to get some headlines and make fun of Marvel. One of those.

The message opens with “To the greatest fans in the whole universe” which tops Marvel’s note which began with “To the greatest fans in the world.” And it concludes with “#WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutocorrectSilence.”

Here for comparison is the Marvel version that directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted (since deleted) before Infinity War opened:

Deadpool 2 opens May 18.