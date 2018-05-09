Annette Bening joins Captain Marvel

Annette Bening is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The four-time Oscar nominee has signed on for a role in Captain Marvel, EW has learned. Brie Larson is headlining the film as the titular hero, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who gains superpowers after being exposed to alien DNA.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind) are directing the film, which is set in the 1990s and will see the return of Marvel characters like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Jude Law are also on board.

Danvers has yet to make her on-screen MCU debut, but — spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow — she was referenced in the Infinity War post-credits scene, with Fury using a pager to send her an S.O.S. signal before fading into nothingness.

Captain Marvel marks Bening’s first superhero movie. She most recently starred in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool and 20th Century Women, and she’ll next appear in Michael Mayer’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, in theaters Friday.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Bening’s casting.

Production is currently underway on Captain Marvel, and it will hit theaters March 8, 2019.