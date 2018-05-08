Trailers From Hell chows down on Project Greenlight monster movie Feast

Which is the only Project Greenlight film to turn into an actual franchise? The answer is not 2002’s coming-of-age drama Stolen Summer nor 2003’s Shia LaBeouf-starring The Battle of Shaker Heights nor 2015’s wedding comedy The Leisure Class. No, the sole film whipped up in the reality show test tube to spawn a sequel is 2005’s bar-set monster movie Feast, which actually inspired two follow-up films and has now been placed under the microscope at the retro-movie website Trailers From Hell.

“Back in the early 2000s, HBO, Miramax, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon teamed up to create Project Greenlight, a reality series contest that to set out to find hidden screenwriting and directing talent and set them free making million-dollar independent movies,” recalls director and TFH guru Mick Garris (Critters 2, miniseries The Stand) in the site’s latest commentary. “The first couple of films badly mismatched scripts and directors and turned out disappointingly bland indie dramas that basically just kind of sat there…The show and its competition moved to Bravo for its third season, but even more notably turned to horror and added Wes Craven as a producer. Much to everyone’s amazement, it resulted in a terrific little monster movie called Feast. The movie was directed by John Gulager, son of the great Clu Gulager, who has been acting in movies and television since the mid-1950s, and there’s nobody like this wonderful character actor, who has some pretty chewy scenes [in Feast]…The film is gory and gooey, violent and hilarious, all at the same time…The film is unpretentious and runs like lightning and Gulager shows a sure hand with what basically all happens in a single room. Once the monsters sidle up to the bar, all bets are off.”

Hear Garris’ full commentary, above.