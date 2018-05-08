Check out the music list for the Solo: A Star Wars Story soundtrack

“I might be the only person who knows what you really are.”

This is a line Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra says to Alden Ehrenreich’s aspiring smuggler in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but those words could also come from composer John Powell now that the movie’s soundtrack list has been revealed.

“Chicken in the Pot”?

“Reminiscence Therapy”?

“Dice & Roll”?

There’s no telling what’s going on in these scenes, which is probably a good thing. Better than what happened with the track list to The Phantom Menace, which spoiled “Qui-Gon’s Noble End” well before the movie opened.

Some of the track titles seem fairly self-explanatory: “Flying With Chewie,” “Meet Han,” “Train Heist.” The only question is whether the tracks are listed in chronological order as they’re performed in the film, which opens May 25.

Again, only Powell — who is best known for his work on the animated features Shrek, Antz, and How To Train Your Dragon — could tell us for sure what this music is underscoring. And he’s not telling yet.

“In addition to John Williams’ brilliant tune for Han, I got five new themes + many other motifs/riffs joining the Galaxy Far, Far Away in Solo: A Star Wars Story!” he wrote on Facebook. “Now… guess/discuss!”

Williams’ theme, “The Adventures of Han,” is at the top of the track list, and his classic themes from the previous Star Wars films will also be woven into Powell’s original compositions.

Although the soundtrack won’t be available until the day the movie opens, there may be one way to get a preview: Powell seems to be suggesting with this post that the rhythmic music in this spot is his.

Now … guess/discuss!