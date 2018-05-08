Revenge trailer takes on negative male commenters

In the action-thriller Revenge (out May 11), Matilda Lutz plays a young woman named Jen who is raped by an acquaintance of her boyfriend and then pushed off a cliff in the middle of a desert, only to take bloody retribution against the three men who left her for dead.

Written and directed by first-time filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, Revenge enjoyed a successful festival run following its premiere at last year’s Toronto Film Festival and currently boasts a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But the film has attracted negative reactions, including critical comments from men (or at least commenters claiming to be so) on the YouTube page of the movie’s original trailer. Now, a new promotional clip for the film has been released which features some of those comments along with footage of Lutz’s character in full vengeance-seeking mode.

Watch that just-released — and four-letter word-featuring — trailer, above.