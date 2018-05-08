Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort had a The Fault in Our Stars reunion at the Met Gala

The (Fault in Our) Stars collided on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

The stars of the teen romance, Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, reunited on the carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, posing together in their finest threads.

For the night’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” Woodley opted for a silver Ralph Lauren dress with a high neckline and ruffled sleeves and black thigh-boots, while Elgort was more subtle in a tux with purple detailing, also by Ralph Lauren.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The duo first worked together in 2014’s sci-fi action flick Divergent, in which they played an estranged brother and sister. The reprised their roles in 2015’s Insurgent and 2016’s Allegiant. Though a final installment in the series, Ascendant, had been planned, its production was stalled indefinitely after Allegiant failed to perform at the box office.

Woodley and Elgort’s working relationship didn’t end there. The young actors went on to star as teen love interests battling cancer in 2014’s adaptation of John Green’s critically acclaimed novel The Fault in Our Stars. The movie, like the book before it, was a commercial success.