Get ready to lay all your love on the final Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again trailer

Dig out your platforms and frilly flares, the final trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is here, and if you ever thought moving to a remote Greek island sounded like a dream, this clip is here to convince you you’re right.

Against the backdrop of blue skies and crystal-clear waters, the cast of the sequel to 2008 romp Mamma Mia! sing, dance and discover what really did happen when Donna (Meryl Streep) met three handsome young men on the island all those years ago.

The first movie, based on the music by Swedish pop group ABBA and adapted from the stage musical of the same name, saw Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) approaching her wedding to boyfriend Sky (Dominic Cooper), and questioning who her long-lost father might be. Naturally, the reasonable approach was then to invite three possible candidates (Pierce Brosnan as Sam, Colin Firth as Harry, and Stellan Skarsgård as Bill) to the wedding to try and discern which one was her dad.

When we catch up with them in the sequel, Sophie is pregnant and has invited all the family back to the island to learn more about her mother’s past and what went on when she came to Greece all those years ago. Cue the flashbacks! The younger incarnation of Donna is played by Lily James as the story unfolds of her graduation from college and how she came to running a inn in the middle of the Aegean Sea. Of course, that means we get to see how she met the three men in her life too and learn more about Donna and the Dynamos, the group of dancing queens who rocked the platform shoes and audiences alike in their heyday.

Putting a slight dampener on things, is the arrival of the Sophie’s uninvited grandmother — played by none other than Cher!! — but we’re sure that despite her disapproving ways, even she won’t be able to resist the lure of spandex and Swedish pop in the end.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again graces theaters July 20. Watch the trailer above.