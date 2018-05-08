Laika's Missing Link, featuring all-star cast, to hit theaters spring 2019

Fans of the Academy Award-nominated film Kubo and the Two Strings, get ready for a new animated film that features a stellar and all-star cast: Missing Link, slated to hit theaters in spring 2019.

Laika, the studio behind the upcoming film — which, in addition to Kubo and the Two Strings, has also produced The Boxtrolls, Paranormal, and Coraline — announced on Monday at the Cannes Film Festival that Missing Link would be the studio’s biggest project to date.

Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Zach Galifianakis, Stephen Fry, and Timothy Olyphant lend their voice talents to the animated film, which tells the tale of a myths and monsters investigator, Sir Lionel Frost (voiced by Jackman), who sets off on an adventure to the Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature — Mr. Link (voiced by Galifianakis).

Frost, who’s also looking to gain acceptance by his explorer peers, is accompanied on his journey by Adelina Fortnight (voiced by Saldana), a free-spirited, independent adventurer who just so happens to possess the only known map to their secret destination of trying to find Link.

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Chris Butler (Paranorman), the highly-anticipated film is set to be releases in U.S. theaters spring 2019.