How do you follow a film in which you battle a 75-foot-long megalodon shark? If you’re Jason Statham, you do so by re-teaming with the almost-as-sizable Dwayne Johnson.

Aug. 10 marks the release of the Statham-starring underwater thriller The Meg, but when the actor recently called in to chat with EW about the movie, he was equally enthused about his next project, the as-yet-untitled Fast and Furious spin-off film pairing his Deckard Shaw with Johnson’s Luke Hobbs.

“Yeah, I’m doing a big spin-off movie with Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, who I’m a particular big fan of and good friend of,” Statham said. “So I’m going to do a big Hollywood splash with a mate of mine. They’re developing the script right now, so I can’t give you any spoilers on that one. Listen, Dwayne’s got a big appetite for action, and he’s got a great appetite for humor, and I’m sure it will be brimming with both of those things.”

The film is being helmed by David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde and second unit director of the 2011 Statham movie The Mechanic. Leitch is also a cofounder, with John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski, of the production company 87Eleven, which has honed the bodies and physical talents of many action stars, including the British actor.

“Dave Leitch is someone that I have known for many many years, who is taking the helm and directing this, and he’s just a true expert on this kind of stuff,” said Statham. “You might have seen Atomic Blonde. He’s got Deadpool coming out. He’s a really talented guy, and to be working with someone that I’ve known for so long is a big bonus for me. I’ve trained with [Leitch and Stahelski] for years. 87Eleven’s been a part of my life for a long long time. I know all the stunt guys up there, and I’ve been in and out of that place for as long as I can remember. They’re great lads.”