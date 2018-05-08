Burt Reynolds in talks to join Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

For his next film, Quentin Tarantino is exploring Hollywood’s past, and now, he’s close to landing one of the era’s biggest stars.

Burt Reynolds is in early talks to join Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the director’s ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, EW has confirmed.

The Boogie Nights actor will star as George Spahn, the blind rancher who owned the property that Charles Manson and his followers were living on when they hatched their most infamous murders.

Also in talks to appear in small/cameo-style roles are three Tarantino regulars: Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), and Michael Madsen (Kill Bill).

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on Aug. 9, 2019.