Here's what the ending of Avengers: Infinity War could mean for the future of the MCU

[Warning: This post and video contain spoilers about Avengers: Infinity War.]

If you’re still in shock after that conclusion to Avenger: Infinity War, ScreenPrism has got you covered.

In the video above, the brains at ScreenPrism break down the superhero movie’s death-heavy finale and what it might mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taking a look at the characters who dissolved into nothingness at the end of the film following Thanos’ victory, the video analyzes stories involving Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet from the original Marvel comics and how they might play into future big-screen scenarios.

PHOTOS: Every major death in the MCU, from Iron Man to Infinity War

The video also takes a look at some of the philosophy behind Thanos’ views on population control. Various theories are considered, including the possibility that the surviving original Avengers are existing in an alternate universe.

Ultimately, the video breaks down how Infinity War lays the groundwork both thematically and narratively for the passing of the torch from old to new characters; it remains to be seen just how that might occur when so many of the beloved new characters met their demise with Thanos’ finger snap, but it seems a likely possibility given the already announced stand-alone sequels.

