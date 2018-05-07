Sherlock Holmes 3 is officially happening

Sherlock might not be coming back anytime soon.

But Sherlock Holmes is getting a sequel.

Warner Bros. big-screen Sherlock Holmes series — you remember, the one starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law? — is getting a third installment.

Downey Jr. and Law are both back on board to reprise their roles.

The last film in the franchise, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, was released seven years ago. Both of the previous films were directed by Guy Ritchie, but there’s no director confirmed yet on this one.

We do have confirmed that Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato is writing the script.

The studio announced that Sherlock Holmes 3 is coming on Christmas Day, 2020.