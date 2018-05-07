James Gunn reveals Groot's heartbreaking final Infinity War line

James Hibberd
May 07, 2018 at 11:29 AM EDT

Oh man, you thought the ending of Avengers: Infinity War was sad before. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is revealing the translation of Groot’s final words in Avengers: Infinity War.

Spoiler alert: Stop reading now if you’re one of the six people who have not yet seen the Marvel hit.

As you’ll recall, Groot is among the half of the world’s population who dissolve away as victims of Thanos’ Sudden Departure eco-cleansing scheme.

As he dies, Groot says his standard “I am Groot” to Rocket Raccoon. But Gunn has now translated that final “I am Groot,” and it’s pretty heartbreaking:

Ahhhh! 

What if Groot is actually saying totally gut-wrenching stuff all the time and we don’t even know?

Meanwhile, Infinity War has racked up $1 billion at the box office globally, the fastest movie to ever do so.

