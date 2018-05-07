Deadpool 2 original script had Deadpool as a dad

To read more on Deadpool 2, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.



Dadpool, anyone?

In the initial drafts of the script for Deadpool 2, out May 18, star Ryan Reynolds revealed to EW for this week’s cover story that he and cowriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick envisioned Deadpool as a dad.

“The genesis of it was “What if Deadpool had a child?” Like, what if we started five years later and what would that be like? By page 1.5, it was totally untenable,” says Reynolds. “We were just like, ‘Nope. Nope. No, no, no. This is never, ever going to work.’ We went back to the drawing board and kind of reworked it in a way about wanting to have a child, which is something that so many people I know experience on a daily basis — wanting to have a child but can’t.”

While the movie is a profane, hard-R action-comedy, it also does speak to the importance of family. Says Reynolds, “The first movie is a love story masquerading as a comic-book movie, and this one is kind of a family film masquerading as a comic-book film again.”