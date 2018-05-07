Bruce Willis to star as young Mike Tyson's trainer in Cornerman

“Iron” Mike Tyson has landed an unbreakable trainer.

Bruce Willis has signed on to star in the upcoming drama Cornerman as legendary boxing trainer Cus D’Amato, IMR International announced Monday.

Written and to be directed by Homeland alum Rupert Friend, the film is set in 1980s New York and tracks D’Amato’s discovery and molding of a 13-year-old Tyson, who would go on to become one of the greatest — and most controversial — boxers of all time. The role of young Tyson has yet to be cast.

“Ultimately, this is a story about a deep love between two ferocious talents, each brave enough to admit their fears to the other, and so spur one another to greatness,” Friend said in a statement. “It is a story about fighting for what you believe in, and a film that will make you question what strength really is.”

Willis’ other upcoming screen projects include being roasted on Comedy Central and reuniting with M. Night Shyamalan for the highly-anticipated Unbreakable and Split sequel Glass.