Five of the Avengers got matching tattoos — see exclusive images

How did five of the original big screen Avengers mark the release of Avengers: Infinity War? By getting matching tattoos of the superhero team’s logo from New York-based inker, Josh Lord, and by jointly giving Lord a rather less steady-handed version of that tat.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Robert Downey Jr. exclusively tells EW. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it. And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

Below, you can see exclusive images of Downey’s tattoo as well as Instagram footage of the Iron Man star getting inked.

Susan Downey