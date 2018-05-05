Han Solo may never want to be told the odds, but the chances of his first stand-alone adventure being a hit at the box office just went up.

Tickets for Solo: A Star Wars Story went on sale Thursday night and the first 24 hours of presales have already doubled Marvel’s megahit Black Panther, according to Fandango.

Yet Solo can’t top first-day presales for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, which remains the fastest-selling film of the year in these early metrics.

The news has to be a bit of relief to Disney given that Solo has been considered a “troubled” production — at least in terms of public and media perception — for many months after producers replaced directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller with Ron Howard for extensive reshoots last year. Black Panther, after all, has gone on to rack up 1.2 billion at the box office globally.

Early tracking has Solo estimated at bringing in $160-170 million for its opening weekend. If that holds up, it would make Solo the second-biggest Memorial Day weekend launch ever. It would also put Solo below the opening weekends for The Force Awakens ($247 million) and The Last Jedi ($220 million) but slightly above fellow Star Wars spin-off Rogue One ($155 million).

Meanwhile, Infinity War is now at $900 million worldwide after just nine days of release, and just added Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice to its list of hit titles its surpassed at the box office.

Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, plus Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson. For more, check out a new Solo clip showing the moment when Chewie becomes a co-pilot. Also, check out this video in which Glover gives a tour of the film’s new-ish version of the Millennium Falcon.

Solo opens wide on May 25.