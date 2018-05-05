Henry Cavill glows in Christopher Reeve's Superman suit in unearthed photo

This is the photo Zack Snyder took to prove to Warner Bros. Henry Cavill was his Superman.

When Cavill was auditioning for the title role of 2013’s Man of Steel, test shots were taken of him dressed in a replica of Christopher Reeve’s iconic superhero costume. Snyder, who directed the film, previously shared a black-and-white image from this moment last year, but the filmmaker more recently released an in-color test shot on Vero to give the full effect.

“This was the shot I did to show the studio that this was my Superman… they agreed,” Snyder wrote. “Got the suit from Warner archives and Henry honored it’s Legacy—Happy birthday, my brother.”

Zack Snyder/Vero

“We didn’t have the suit made when Henry was auditioning, so he wore the original Christopher Reeve suit,” the director had recalled during a 2016 interview with DuJour. “He put it on and when he came out of the trailer, everyone was like, ‘Dang, you’re Superman!’”

Speaking to EW of that experience, Cavill mentioned, “All I could think was, Oh, God, they’re going to look at me and go, ‘He’s not Superman. Not a chance.’ The actor inside me was going, ‘You’re not ready! You’re not ready!’” But for Snyder, “Other actors put that suit on and it’s a joke, even if they’re great actors. Henry put it on, and he exuded this kind of crazy-calm confidence that just made me go, ‘Wow. Okay, this is Superman.’”

Cavill re-teamed with Snyder after Man of Steel on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The filmmaker, however, stepped down from directing Justice League after principal photography had wrapped and reshoots commenced, citing a family tragedy. He was replaced by Avengers: Age of Ultron helmer Joss Whedon.

Warner Bros. will release James Wan’s Aquaman, David Sandberg’s Shazam!, and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman sequel within the next two years. A sequel to Man of Steel has been knocking around for some time, though one hasn’t been formally announced yet.

“I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening,” Cavill told Collider at CinemaCon in April. “It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman’s character that I’m very keen to tell and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”