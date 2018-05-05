Avengers: Infinity War becomes fastest film to break $1 billion

It’s been 11 days since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters and the film is about to surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. If that seems ridiculously fast, that’s because it is. The latest release from Marvel Studios will become the fastest ever to achieve such a milestone.

Infinity War opened on April 25 in overseas territories before hitting the U.K. on April 26, the U.S. on April 27, and Russia on May 3. With Friday’s global box-office rake of $69.5 million, the film has earned a cumulative $974.5 million worldwide. It will surpass $1 billion by day’s end on Saturday — and it still hasn’t opened in China yet.

All this box-office dough might have something to do with the fact that Avengers: Infinity War touts the culmination of a story that’s played out over the course of 18 films. Thanos (Josh Brolin), a villain first spotted in a post-credits scene from The Avengers, finally emerged from the shadows to try to wipe out half of existence by collecting all six Infinity Stones.

Nearly all of Marvel’s heroes to date assembled for the epic fight, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Infinity War will become the 34th film to break $1 billion. The club includes titles like Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Jurassic World, and Captain America: Civil War.

On Friday, Disney, which shades Marvel Studios under its umbrella of franchises, surpassed $3 billion in 2018 ticket sales. The movie studio is now the fastest to reach that number in a given year, even beating its previous benchmark from 2016 when it hit $3 billion by May 6.

Disney released Black Panther — which is still the highest-grossing Marvel Studios movie to date with approximately $1.3 billion global — and A Wrinkle in Time earlier in the year.