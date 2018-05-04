Uma Thurman would work with Quentin Tarantino again 'if he wrote a great part'

Uma Thurman says she would work with Quentin Tarantino again despite the controversy surrounding a brutal accident on the set of Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

Three months after the Oscar-nominated Pulp Fiction actress revealed to The New York Times her neck and knees were permanently injured in a car crash that occurred while filming a scene for Tarantino’s 2004, Thurman tells EW she’s “always had a good relationship” with the filmmaker, even in the aftermath of the incident itself.

“We’ve had our fights over the years. When you know someone for as long as I’ve known him, 25 years of creative collaboration…yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can’t reduce that type of history and legacy,” she says during an interview while promoting her latest film, The Con Is On, in which she plays a boozy con woman opposite fellow Tarantino staple Tim Roth. “It would have been reduced to my car accident if I died.”

Thurman detailed the crash (and also leveled sexual assault allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein) to the Times in February. She said she was pressured into performing the driving stunt after she had expressed her discomfort. Ultimately, Thurman sustained injuries after the car veered off-course during a take. The Times also made public footage from the crash, which Tarantino had held on to for years following the accident.

Thurman later wrote in an Instagram post that Tarantino “was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event” and thanked him for eventually giving her the footage of the crash, “regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.” Tarantino himself told Deadline that the stunt was “one of the biggest regrets of my life” and said that “a trust was broken” between the director and his muse.

Thurman tells EW that she was most hurt by the environment that allowed her to be mistreated. “Yes, do I have a chronically bad neck? Yeah,” the actress says. “Was I mad about how it was handled and how I was treated? Yes. But does that mean I don’t care about someone that I have 25 years of history with? No! My capacity to forgive exists and things happen. The accident itself was wrong, but…I tried to explain that it was the environment around it that wounded me the most.”

Asked if she’d ever work again with Tarantino, who’s currently crafting a 1960s-set film about the Charles Manson murders, Thurman replies: “If he wrote a great part! I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else.”

Still, Thurman admits she doesn’t “necessarily foresee that” as the director “claims that he’s only going to make one more film and then retire.”

“I wouldn’t put it past him,” she says. “Depending on other things in his life [he could] do that.”

A representative for Tarantino did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.