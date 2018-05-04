Chewbacca roars onto Snapchat for Star Wars Day

Snapchat wants you to unleash your inner Wookiee for Star Wars Day this May 4.

Powered by a partnership with the Walt Disney Company, the social media platform debuted a new Chewbacca-themed lens that transforms you into Han Solo’s sidekick when in selfie mode. In addition, Snapchat is offering a variety of Star Wars Bitmoji and stickers to decorate snaps, and any Snapchatters sharing their location on Snap Map will get a lightsaber added to their icon.

Activated through the Lens carousel with the camera facing forward, a Chewbacca Bitmoji function will also see the most famous Wookiee in all the galaxy teaching other Bitmoji how to speak his language.

On Friday, social media was littered with photos and videos of users taking advantage of these functions.

Stars from the galaxy far, far away, like Mark Hamill and Gwendoline Christie, helped commemorate the day on social media.

“To quote Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Force is ‘…an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us & penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together,'” Warwick Davis tweeted. “#MayThe4thBeWithYou Today, let’s acknowledge the Force, connect with each other & bring peace to OUR galaxy.”

Speaking of Star Wars, the next movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, hits theaters later this month on May 25 — and director Ron Howard was on The Late Show talking about it Thursday night.