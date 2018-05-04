It’s that time of year again. Even in our modern era of a new Star Wars movie every year, May 4 (as in, “May the Fourth be with you”) remains a rallying point for fans of the franchise. Plenty of famous faces posted tweets celebrating this year’s Star Wars Day, including Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman, and the crew of NASA’s International Space Station.

“This Star Wars Day, say something ‘bout the motherf—ing prequels, b—,” Portman wrote on Instagram, quoting her defense of the much-maligned Star Wars prequel from her recent Saturday Night Live episode.

Luckily for Portman, it seems like NASA also has some prequel defenders. The organization tweeted a photo from 2015 of an International Space Station screening of Revenge of the Sith (specifically, the scene where Jedi Master Mace Windu attempts to assassinate Chancellor Palpatine).

The Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand, coming off his super-secret surprise role in Avengers: Infinity War, also got in on the fun by posting a video talking with a version of everyone’s favorite droid, R2-D2.

Check out those tweets and others below. May the Fourth be with you.

Happy #StarWarsDay! To quote Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Force is “…an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us & penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together.” #MayThe4thBeWithYou

Today, let’s acknowledge the Force, connect with each other & bring peace to OUR galaxy. — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) May 4, 2018

We have a little bias, but we can’t think of a better place to watch @StarWars than the International @Space_Station. Here's a look at movie night in 2015 on the orbiting lab. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/tS64TZFWdG — NASA (@NASA) May 4, 2018

…and May the 4th be with all of you. pic.twitter.com/bqI0SS0jV3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2018

#MayThe4thBeWithYou 🙌

In partnership with the @NBA and @starwars – for every like or RT, $1 will be donated to UNICEF as part of #RoarForChange to improve the lives of children around the world. pic.twitter.com/rXSUhlh9BJ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 4, 2018