Watch Chewie become co-pilot in Solo: A Star Wars Story clip

Never underestimate a Wookiee.

In this new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Chewbacca shows off his skills as a pilot when Han Solo and Qi’ra are in a desperate race away from Imperial TIE Fighters in the midst of what looks like a thunderstorm in space inside an asteroid belt.

Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian is apparently indisposed (trouble in the cape closet?), and Alden Ehrenreich’s Han and Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra are left at the helm of an unfamiliar ship — the Millennium something-or-other.

Han knows his ships, however. He knows that in a getaway, you’re always vulnerable on the back flank. But he’s busy steering through the interstellar typhoon. “We need to divert auxiliary power to the rear deflector shield,” he says.

Qi’ra… doesn’t know anything about that. “We definitely do!” she declares, inertly.

That’s when Chewie (Joonas Suotamo) steps in to throw a few switches, turn a few dials, and solve the problem. Qi’ra happily surrenders the co-pilot seat to the Wookiee, where he will remain for the next few decades.

Han is in disbelief. “Since when do you know how to fly?” But when you’re 190, you pick up a few skills.

The best thing about all this: the reprise of John Williams’ classic “The Asteroid Field” score from The Empire Strikes Back.

Second best moment: The tin-can clink of the Falcon knocking a TIE Fighter into oblivion.