Deadpool 2: How The Proposal became an integral part of the sequel

Ryan Reynolds may need to send Sandra Bullock a gift basket.

The pair’s 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal was one of the key elements in landing Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2. “I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself,” says Brolin, 50, who’s currently on screen as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. “I told Ryan. I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.’”

Reynolds says he’s still a little wary of believing that Brolin truly stans for The Proposal. “He’s mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough,” he says. “I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he’s, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don’t buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don’t buy it. Not for a second.”