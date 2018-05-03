Here’s every superhero movie coming out through 2020

Now that you’ve seen Avengers: Infinity War, here’s when you’ll get your next superhero fix. And the one after that. And the one after that.

Studios have announced a whopping 14 superhero films to be released through the end of 2019 — and those are just the ones with confirmed premiere dates. The number isn’t surprising considering even last fall’s Justice League raked in more than $600 million at the global box office despite modest reviews (simply put: It’s really hard to fail with heroes). Here’s what’s next from Marvel, DC Films, and Fox:

Deadpool 2

May 18, 2018

Ryan Reynolds returns in the R-rated sequel. For much more on this title, see EW’s cover story.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 2, 2018

Missing from Infinity War, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) returns with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), who now has a shrinking suit of her own. The film is set before the events of Infinity War, so don’t expect it to resolve that big cliffhanger.

Venom

Oct. 5, 2018

Tom Hardy stars in Marvel’s Spider-Man spin-off as an investigative journalist who becomes the host of a powerful alien entity.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Aquaman

Dec. 21, 2018

After his introduction in Justice League, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) gets his stand-alone origin story directed by James Wan that will follow Aquaman from his difficult childhood to becoming king of Atlantis.

Simon Varsano

Hellboy

Jan. 11, 2019

Director Neil Marshall reboots the franchise with Stranger Things star David Harbour as the red demon and Ian McShane as his adoptive father.

Everett Collection

Glass

Jan. 18, 2019

M. Night Shyamalan’s long-awaited sequel to Unbreakable reunites Bruce Willis as an ordinary security guard with superhuman strength and Samuel L. Jackson as a mass murderer.

Doane Gregory/Fox

Dark Phoenix

Feb. 14, 2019

The 12th installment of Fox’s X-Men franchise and the start of a new trilogy starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sophie Turner.

Marvel; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Captain Marvel

March 8, 2019

Marvel finally releases its first MCU film focused on a female superhero. The logline: “Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes Captain Marvel, one of the galaxy’s strongest heroes, after the Earth is caught in the center of an intergalactic conflict between two alien worlds.” The film is set the 1990s (so also before the events in Infinity War, though read how she fits in that film here).

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; DC Comics

Shazam!

April 5, 2019

A 14-year-old foster teen (Asher Angel) can turn into a grown-up superhero (Zachary Levi) by shouting a single word.

Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel

May 3, 2019

Shot back-to-back with Infinity War by the same directors (Anthony and Joe Russo), the ultra-secretive fourth Avengers film wrapped in January (but there’s some reshoots still to come).

Columbia Pictures

Untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel

2019

Little is known, but Jon Watts is set to return as director, and the film takes place after the untitled Infinity War sequel. Filming begins this summer.

Claire Folger/Twentieth Century Fox

The New Mutants



Aug. 2, 2019

The superhero genre goes horror in this tale of a group of mutants held in a secret facility. Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton star. Read more here.

Clay Enos/Warner Bros

Wonder Woman 2

Nov. 1, 2019

The sensation returns with director Patty Jenkins back behind the camera and Pedro Pascal joining the cast in a key role. Kristen Wiig is also confirmed to be playing the villain Cheetah. The story will shift to America for likely another period piece, though it’s not clear what year it will take place.

Everett Collection; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The Crow Reborn

Oct. 11, 2019

This one is still uncertain: A start of production date has been announced and pushed several times. But a release date has been set with Jason Momoa to star.

Twentieth Century Fox

Untitled X-Force Deadpool sequel

Late 2019/2020

Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) will write and direct the superhero team-up film featuring Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and more. Read more here.

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2020

James Gunn returns to write and direct the third film in the franchise which will take place after the events of the Infinity War sequel.

Also in the works…

There are many, many other superhero titles in various stages of development with supposed premiere dates that may or may not happen. Marvel and DC both have untitled films announced for several dates in 2019 and 2020 without titles yet attached.

DC Comics’ stand-alone Cyborg film and a Green Lantern Corps film were planned for 2020 (at least, before the post-Justice League DC Films shakeup; now their fates are unclear). DC also has a Batgirl movie in the pipeline, with Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson writing after Joss Whedon’s high-profile departure, and there’s a Harley Quinn stand-alone film in the pipeline with Cathy Yan set to direct.

There’s also a Kitty Pryde movie in the works at Fox under the codename 143 with writer Brian Michael Bendis. Plus Fox has a Gambit movie in the works with Channing Tatum.

Todd McFarlane’s R-rated Spawn reboot was reported to start filming in February, and then again for May.

There are also reboots of Green Hornet, Flash Gordon, and others in the works.