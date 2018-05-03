Russell Crowe's jockstrap goes on display at one of the nation's last Blockbuster stores

The jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in 2005’s Cinderella Man was put on display Wednesday — in all its glory — at one of the world’s few remaining Blockbuster stores in Anchorage, Alaska in an attempt to bring more customers to the branch.

If that sentence made zero sense to you, here’s some background: Earlier this year, Crowe decided to auction off a lot of his belongings including, but not limited to, the named seat backs used by Crowe and Denzel Washington on the set of American Gangster, the vest Crowe wore in Les Miserables, the hood he wore in Robin Hood, a satin robe and shorts also worn in Cinderella Man and — of course — the jockstrap.

Not surprisingly, for some members of the public shelling out thousands of dollars for items previously sweated on worn by Crowe, wasn’t a feasible option. But not all hope was lost: in swooped Last Week Tonight host John Oliver ready for the purchase. Oliver revealed on an April episode of Last Week Tonight that his show had indeed purchased Crowe’s jockstrap for $7,000 — and several other items as well — which they then packed up and sent to the aforementioned Blockbuster store to help bring more customers through the door.

And so far, the store’s management seem hopeful the bid will bring success. “I tell you, we’re going to get a lot of traffic, is what I’m expecting,” said Kevin Daymude, general manager of Blockbuster Alaska, who also said it would “be awesome” if Crowe ever showed up to see the display for himself.

Better start pricing flights to Alaska now!