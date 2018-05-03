Robin Hood trailer turns Taron Egerton into a masked vigilante

No, this isn’t another season of Arrow — even though the word “hood” is thrown around about a masked vigilante slinging arrows in the dead of night. This is the new Robin Hood, as previewed in the first official trailer.

“You’re not curious who’s under the hood?” asks Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) as Will Scarlet. That answer is Taron Egerton, the star of Kingsman: The Golden Circle and the upcoming Elton John biopic.

He’s joined by Jamie Foxx as this film’s version of Little John, Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies) as Maid Marion, Tim Minchin (Californication) as Friar Tuck, and Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) playing another blockbuster villain as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Unlike previous incarnations of the Arthurian vigilante with a “steal from the rich, give to the poor” mentality, this Robin is the kind who can spin around in the air in slow-motion and take out two adversaries on either side with arrows.

“You were a Crusader. Now you have to be a warrior,” Little John says.

Directed by Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), Robin Hood is the story of “a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander” rising up against a corrupt English crown. Ben Chandler and David James Kelly wrote the screenplay based on a story by Chandler.

“You don’t become a legend for 800 years if you’ve just stolen a few bags of money from rich people to give to the poor,” Bathurst told EW. “In my mind, Robin Hood was this sort of seriously militarized anarchist revolutionary, a freedom thinker and a truth seeker. And the more I got into the story, it just became startling how utterly relevant it is to what’s going on in society now.”

“The way they shot it was crazy, it looks like you’re watching Zero Dark Thirty,” Foxx teased. “We’re shooting with our bows, but they computer-generated it so it’s rapid-fire, almost like an AK. I saw that and was like ‘Oh, they ain’t ready for this.’”

Robin Hood will open in theaters on Nov. 21. Watch the trailer above.