Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds says Fox made him cut a Disney joke

To read more on Deadpool 2, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Deadpool has zero filter. The super-powered mercenary, played by Ryan Reynolds, pretty much says whatever he wants, which is one of the reasons Deadpool and its sequel — due in theaters May 18 and gracing this week’s EW cover — are hard-R-rated comic book movies.

But Reynolds, who also co-wrote Deadpool 2 with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, admits there was at least one joke that didn’t pass muster with studio 20th Century Fox.

“This is a sore spot for me because there’s a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because — I’m probably not even allowed to say this — Fox made me take it out,” Reynolds says. “It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out. As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision.”

Reynolds is, of course, referring to Disney’s deal to acquire 21st Century Fox assets last December. But more surprising is that there is still a recurring joke in Deadpool 2 about the Disney blockbuster Frozen.

Reynolds tells EW he’s still not been made aware if Disney plans any changes to the Deadpool franchise. “I really genuinely don’t know a thing about it,” he says. “I read that [chairman and CEO] Bob Iger felt that there’s plenty of room in that universe to have a rated-R character like Deadpool. This is completely conjecture on my part, but I wouldn’t imagine that Disney bought Fox to dismantle it or something like that. I think that Disney bought Fox so it could have that in its arsenal.”