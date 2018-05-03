Avengers: Infinity War keeps racking up the records at the box office, now surpassing a trio of previous superhero hits.

The latest Marvel titles has now earned $857 million globally.

That means Infinity War has now passed Thor: Ragnarok ($854 million), 2002’s Spider-Man ($822 million), and even last year’s DC Comics powerhouse Wonder Woman ($822 million).

Infinity War already beat the last superhero mash-up title released, last fall’s Justice League ($658 million), within just a few days of opening. (This is why Justice League, for all its box office millions, was still considered a disappointment — it’s not just about how much a film made, but how much it made compared to how much more it could have made if the film had been better executed).

The big question now is whether — after breaking all box office records for its opening weekend — Infinity War can go all the way to the top of the superhero movie money pile and top reigning domestic king Black Panther ($681 million in the U.S. vs. Infinity War currently at $322 million) or the global box office leader for superhero movies, 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers (1.5 billion).

Fun fact: Infinity War still hasn’t opened in China yet, where it’s released on May 11.

For more, here’s every Marvel movie ranked by how much money it made domestically.