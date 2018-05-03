Avengers: Infinity War passes Wonder Woman at box office

James Hibberd
May 03, 2018 at 12:10 PM EDT

Avengers: Infinity War keeps racking up the records at the box office, now surpassing a trio of previous superhero hits.

The latest Marvel titles has now earned $857 million globally.

That means Infinity War has now passed Thor: Ragnarok ($854 million), 2002’s Spider-Man ($822 million), and even last year’s DC Comics powerhouse Wonder Woman ($822 million).

Infinity War already beat the last superhero mash-up title released, last fall’s Justice League ($658 million), within just a few days of opening. (This is why Justice League, for all its box office millions, was still considered a disappointment — it’s not just about how much a film made, but how much it made compared to how much more it could have made if the film had been better executed). 

The big question now is whether — after breaking all box office records for its opening weekend — Infinity War can go all the way to the top of the superhero movie money pile and top reigning domestic king Black Panther ($681 million in the U.S. vs. Infinity War currently at $322 million) or the global box office leader for superhero movies, 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers (1.5 billion).

Fun fact: Infinity War still hasn’t opened in China yet, where it’s released on May 11.

For more, here’s every Marvel movie ranked by how much money it made domestically.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now