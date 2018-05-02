Ryan Reynolds has never seen the finished Green Lantern

To read more on Deadpool 2, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

A recurring joke in both Deadpool and its sequel Deadpool 2, out May 18, is the titular character making fun of the 2011 adaptation of Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The film ended up grossing a disappointing $116 million domestically and was shredded by critics (it’s 23 percent rotten on Rotten Tomatoes).

Lest you think Reynolds and wife Lively are hosting midnight screenings of Lantern with their friends on weekends, Reynolds admits he’s actually never seen the finished product.

“I’ve got to be really careful how I answer this,” says the actor. “Look, I’ve never seen the full final version of Green Lantern. I saw a very late stage rough cut of the film. Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it. I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven’t seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don’t like but I just like. The Green Lantern [joke in Deadpool] to me is just sort of, I don’t know, kind of fun. It’s me just taking the piss out of me, but it’s more Wade [Deadpool’s real name] though.”