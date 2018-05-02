Ryan Reynolds: 'I don't know that there would be a Deadpool 3'

To read more on Deadpool 2, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Deadpool 2 already has enormous buzz building ahead of its May 18 opening and some tracking reports are putting its initial weekend gross as high as $150 million. So it seems almost inevitable that there would be a Deadpool 3, right? Well, not necessarily.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” says Reynolds. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Reynolds will be a part of the X-Force movie that Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) is writing and directing, but it sounds as if he wants to completely change things up if there’s another solo Deadpool installment. Says the actor, “Why do they all have to be big comic book movies? It could be anything. Deadpool could be a Sundance film.”

Something like Call Me By Your Name? “I wouldn’t suggest for a second that our writing would be at that level, but I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places,” says Reynolds. “I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places. I’ll just put it that way, but I would love that.”

After all, Deadpool and Colossus do have a very close relationship.