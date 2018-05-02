“Now the story of a family that wants to rule the galaxy and the one son who had no choice but to save it.” It’s the official Star Wars–Arrested Development mash-up as narrated by Ron Howard.

We’ve seen fan-made compilations that merged these two brands, since Howard is both the official narrator of Arrested Development and the director of Solo: A Star Wars Story. But here’s a video narrated by Howard and sanctioned by Lucasfilm for the official Star Wars Show on YouTube.

The mash-up is a recap of Star Wars: A New Hope in the style of Arrested Development. It begins with Princess Leia claiming she doesn’t know anything about stolen Death Star plans (“she actually did,” Howard chimes in) and ending with some perfectly timed Bluth family life advice. “And that’s why you always leave a note,” Howard says as we fast forward to Luke Skywalker getting his hand chopped off.

There’s talk of Jediism being “a religious cult,” Boba Fett becoming the new Mr. F, and a shoutout to Howard’s own Star Wars film.

“‘You’ve never heard of the Millennium Falcon? It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.’ Hey! That would make an interesting movie,” he says. “Go see Solo: A Star Wars Story, only in theaters May 25.”

With the “on the next Star Wars” ending line, we’re hoping Howard agreed to narrate all the Star Wars movies. If not, there’s plenty more Arrested Development goodness all around us.

With season 5 premiering “soon,” Netflix announced a remix of the fourth season. So instead of separate story lines for each character, they’ll now be interwoven in the 22-episode arc with Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences, dropping this Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mitchell Hurwitz-created series broke into the Marvel universe with Avengers: Infinity War. Did you catch the Tobias Fünke Easter egg?