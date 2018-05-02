Robin Williams documentary Come Inside My Mind coming to HBO in July

Robin Williams’ life and legacy will be examined in HBO’s upcoming documentary about the comedy legend.

The subscription network announced Wednesday it has set the Sundance-debuting project for a summer release on July 16, six months after the film held its world premiere to overwhelmingly positive reviews at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired helmer Marina Zenovich and produced by notable documentarian Alex Gibney, Come Inside My Mind explores Williams’ career and personal life from various perspectives — including rare audio and video footage from the actor’s collection of home movies and onstage footage. Williams’ peers (namely Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle, Steve Martin, David Letterman, and more) and his son, Zak Williams, also appear for on-camera interviews.

“Told largely through Williams’ own words, the film celebrates what he brought to comedy and to the culture at large, from the wild days of late-1970s L.A. to his death in 2014,” the release reads. The documentary underscores what made Williams so unique, ranging from his youthful days in the San Francisco Bay area, to his time in New York at The Juilliard School, to his rocket-propelled fame on TV’s Mork & Mindy, to his profound impact on the American cultural landscape.”

Though he reached new career highs following Mork & Mindy‘s release, Williams struggled with alcohol and drugs in subsequent years. After starring in worldwide hits like Jumanji, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Good Will Hunting (which won him an Oscar), he died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. The autopsy revealed that Williams had been suffering from Lewy Body Dementia.

“The genius of Robin Williams lay in his ability to make a room, a comedy club, a concert hall or the whole world laugh,” HBO’s synopsis continues. “Family, friends and film crews often saw a man who wasn’t happy unless everyone else was having a good time — but the dualities Williams embodied were present inside him at all times.”