Paul Rudd is an athlete turned spy in The Catcher Was a Spy trailer

Paul Rudd has played everything from a hunky step-brother to an Ant-Man, but he’s now adding espionage to his resume with The Catcher Was a Spy.

Rudd plays Morris “Moe” Berg, a Major League Baseball player and Ivy League alum who can speak seven languages. Based on a true story, the film follows Berg as he is recruited by the O.S.S. to help the U.S. defeat Nazi Germany in the race for the creation of the atomic bomb.

The trailer shows Rudd as Berg giving up his career as a Major League catcher to dedicate his life to learning the skills required to join the U.S. wartime intelligence efforts. Once his training is complete, he must head overseas to infiltrate the Nazi atomic program and hunt down gifted physicist Werner Heisenberg (Mark Strong).

The film also stars Jeff Daniels, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti, and Sienna Miller.

Watch the trailer above for more. The Catcher Was a Spy hits theaters and VOD on June 22.