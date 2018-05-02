Mickey Rourke-starring horror anthology Nightmare Cinema to premiere at Fantasia Festival

The new horror anthology Nightmare Cinema will premiere at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, it was announced Wednesday. The much-anticipated-in-genre-circles film stars Mickey Rourke and is directed by Joe Dante (Gremlins, Piranha, Innerspace), Mick Garris (The Stand miniseries), Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead), Ryûhei Kitamura (Versus), and David Slade (30 Days of Night). Fantasia is also giving its 2018 lifetime achievement award to Dante, who will be at the festival to accept.

Other Fantasia films announced Tuesday include the anime adaptation Bleach, the New Zealand science fiction-comedy Mega Time Squad, the Canadian ghost story Witch in the Window, and the Blumhouse film Cam, which is a surrealistic thriller set in the world of webcam erotica.

The Fantasia International Film Festival takes place in Montreal from July 12-Aug. 1. The full 2018 lineup will be announced in early July, with ticket sales commencing shortly afterwards. More information can be found at the festival’s official website.