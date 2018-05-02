Eating Animals wants to pull back the curtain on where our food really comes from.

The harrowing documentary, directed by Christopher Dillon Quinn (God Grew Tired of Us) and produced and narrated by animal rights activist Natalie Portman, begins with that simple question about the source of our food. Through extensive, poignant interviews with farmers who wish to bring farming back to its roots and away from factory farming, Eating Animals considers what it means to reduce the polluting, health-endangering, inhumane practices which have only become more dominant over the last four decades.

The project started with a call from Portman to Jonathan Safran Foer, an old friend and author of the best-selling memoir Eating Animals, the basis for the film. Foer’s book included extensive research and commentary on factory farming, and was framed around the question as to whether he should raise his impending son as a vegan. The book was published in 2009, and a lot has changed in the nearly 10 years since then — but not all of it good.

“There are reasons to be optimistic and pessimistic,” Foer explains to EW. “More meat is consumed now then when I wrote the book, and American eating habits are proliferating.” He suggests we could be reaching a point of no return when it comes to factory farming’s impact on the environment, to say nothing of ever-building ethical concerns. Foer is a credited producer on the documentary, but describes his involvement as “limited,” appreciating Quinn and Portman’s cinematic take.

Sundance Selects has exclusively shared the trailer for Eating Animals — out in select cities on June 15 — with EW. Watch it above.