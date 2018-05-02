Dora the Explorer live-action movie finds its star

Paramount Pictures has found its Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-Dora.

Isabela Moner, last seen on the big screen in Transformers: The Last Knight, will headline the studio’s live-action Dora the Explorer movie, Paramount announced Wednesday.

This Dora, based on the Nickelodeon animated series, will be a teenager when she hits theaters. Of course, she’ll still have her best buds, Boots the monkey and cousin Diego — and obviously, exploring will ensue.

Moner, 16, has appeared in Nickelodeon’s Legends of the Hidden Temple TV movie and lent her voice to The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. She’ll soon be seen opposite Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin in Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado.

“I’m honored and excited to bring Dora to life,” Moner said in a statement. “I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model — she is a strong, adventurous, and fun-loving girl. I can’t wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!”

This marks another team-up for the actress and Michael Bay. Her director on the fifth Transformers movie is executive-producing Dora, which is being helmed by James Bobbin (Muppets Most Wanted). Nicholas Stoller, who wrote Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Zoolander 2, penned the screenplay.

“We are thrilled to have found our Dora in Isabela,” Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players, said. “Dora has long been a celebrated, strong heroine in animated television, and like Dora, Isabela has an incredible spirit and is an advocate for positive values. With our partners at Nickelodeon, we look forward to continuing Dora’s story for generations to come.”

Filming will commence in Queensland, Australia, ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on Aug. 2, 2019.