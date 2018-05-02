Disney World unveils Toy Story Land rides in new footage

You already know Toy Story‘s resident musically inclined penguin Wheezy can hold a tune on the big screen, but how does the real-life version stack up to its cinematic counterpart?

Disney’s Hollywood Studios allowed fans to decide for themselves Wednesday morning during a special Good Morning America segment, which offered a stunning sneak peek at the resort’s upcoming Toy Story Land section — complete with official footage of the beloved franchise character’s animatronic figure in action.

The GMA feature also teased a few of the themed section’s attractions, including the Wheezy figure’s placement at the exit of the new Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, where he’ll greet guests with a rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

According to the Disney Parks Blog, several other characters from the Toy Story series will accompany Wheezy during his musical set, namely Mike the tape recorder (who gives Wheezy his microphone) and Mr. Spell, who’s set to “text funny commentary” as guests look on.

“The friends are surrounded by a collection of toys, including a Rubik’s cube, a canister for a game called Pick-Up Snakes, toy wooden blocks spelling out F-U-N, and toy packages for an RC Car and a triangle puzzle game, all framed by a towering book, Mr. Pricklepants Songs for Singing,” the publication continues.

GMA‘s sneak peek further showcased another Toy Story Land ride, Alien Swirling Saucers, which will take guests on a dizzying journey inside Pizza Planet.

“As you whirl around the toy planets and space stations as part of the game, you’ll swirl to the beat of a fun electronic space music soundtrack that includes eight songs that may sound familiar, but will be heard in a quirky way you’ve never experienced before,” the blog states. “Guests will also see pizza details throughout the attraction, including pizza columns, a pizza space station and the Planet Pepperonia.”

Toy Story Land is scheduled to open June 30 as part of a massive, multi-year overhaul of the Walt Disney World resort’s smallest park. The renovations also include a Star Wars-themed land and hotel, as well as various improvements to other properties at the Orlando entertainment complex — particularly a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster at Epcot, a TRON roller coaster at the Magic Kingdom (similar to the one that opened at Shanghai Disneyland in 2016), and a new gondola transport system that will link Disney’s Pop Century, Art of Animation, and Caribbean Beach resorts with the gates of the Hollywood Studios and Epcot.