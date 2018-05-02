Bruce Campbell has also retired from playing Elvis Presley

Following the recent cancellation of Starz’s Ash vs. Evil Dead, the show’s star Bruce Campbell announced that he would no longer play the Deadite-battling blowhard Ash Williams. Now, the actor and best-selling author has officially retired another role, that of one Elvis Aaron Presley.

Campbell played an aged version of Presley — or at least someone who believed himself to be the King of Rock & Roll — in director Don Coscarelli’s much-loved 2002 cult horror film Bubba Ho-Tep, which was based on a novella by Joe R. Lansdale. Back in the mid-aughts, Campbell came close to reprising the role in a proposed sequel called Bubba Nosferatu: Curse of the She-Vampires before reportedly withdrawing from the project, and last year, the actor told EW that he had no intention of returning to the nascent franchise. “I told the creators that I didn’t want to dance around it anymore,” Campbell told your writer. “I feel that the first one was a nice little gem, and you don’t have to make a sequel for everything. Don Coscarelli, god bless him, go make it. You know, get somebody else. They had Ron Perlman at one point. Knock yourself out.”

Yesterday, Campbell “officially” dashed any lingering hopes that he might reprise the role.

“I have officially retired from playing Elvis as well,” he wrote on Twitter. “Joe and Don both know this. To me, each character has a lifespan. Elvis was best as a one-shot deal — an iconic character in a really unique setting, guided by a great director. Why repeat?”

You can see Campbell’s tweet below and the trailer for Bubba Ho-Tep above.