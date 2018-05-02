Andrew Garfield says Under the Silver Lake is The Goonies-meets-David Lynch — see exclusive image

A version of this story appears in Entertainment Weekly’s Summer Movie Preview, on stands now or available here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Writer-director David Robert Mitchell helped reinvigorate the horror genre with 2015’s sleeper hit It Follows. Now, the filmmaker is tackling the thriller with the Andrew Garfield-starring, Los Angeles-set Under the Silver Lake (out June 22).

“I think it’s good that you don’t know too much about it,” says Garfield. “It’s a neo-noir thriller, a surreal kind of journey into the underbelly of an imagined version of Silver Lake in Los Angeles. It’s absolutely David Robert Mitchell’s vision and I think he’d be very upset with me if I gave much away, apart from the fact that it centers on a young man that I play, called Sam, that has a really lovely date with a neighbor of his, and then the next day she’s vanished. And then it’s him trying to get to the center of that mystery and where she’s vanished to.”

Garfield, who received a Tony nomination earlier this week for his role in the play Angels in America, was attracted to the project by both the opportunity to work with Mitchell and its unusual vibe.

“It reminded me of a mixture [of] Stand By Me, The Goonies, and David Lynch films,” says the Amazing Spider-Man star. Lynch meets the Goonies? That’s a truffle shuffle we’re dying to see!

Under the Silver Lake costars Riley Keough, Topher Grace, and Patrick Fischler, among others. Watch the trailer for the film above and see an exclusive image, below.