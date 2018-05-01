Will Arnett plays not-Deadpool in new Teen Titans GO! movie trailer

Will Arnett goes from voicing the Caped Crusader in The LEGO Batman Movie to voicing his arch-nemesis — who’s totally not Deadpool — in Teen Titans GO! To the Movies. The problem, in the new trailer for the animated feature, is that Robin and his team of young DC superheroes keep confusing Deathstroke with the Merc with the Mouth.

“Stop right there… Deadpool?” Robin, voiced by Scott Menville, says.

In their defense, Deathstroke (a.k.a. Slade Wilson) and Deadpool (a.k.a. Wade Wilson) aren’t that far off. But, as Arnett’s super-assassin points out, “He should be saying that he’s not me ’cause I came out, like, way before he did [in the comics].” (Fun fact, Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza saw Rob Leifeld’s original art for the character and thought to himself, “This is Deathstroke from Teen Titans.” But we digress.)

The film, based on Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go!, features some of the same voice cast, including Menville, Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, The Walking Dead‘s Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, and Hynden Walch as Starfire. The team is determined to get their own superhero movie in a time when it seems all other supes are getting put on the silver screen. Maybe if they get an arch villain to fight (*cough*Deathstroke*cough*), they could become popular enough to make it happen.

At the same time, they’re not ignoring DC’s tumultuous history in Hollywood. As the Green Lantern of Teen Titans GO! To the Movies (voiced by rapper Lil’ Yachty) says, they don’t speak about that Green Lantern movie from 2011.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail, the film also sees Nicolas Cage voicing Superman, singer Halsey voicing Wonder Woman, and Jimmy Kimmel voicing Batman. Kimmel and Arnett teased each other on Twitter following the trailer’s release.

Dearest @jimmykimmel

Nothing says young like “what the kids call”

I look forward to our inevitable #batman-off

You, me. Anytime. Anyplace. @TeenTitansMovie https://t.co/oQXAv25dMd — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) May 1, 2018

Maybe I'll invite you to the Batcave sometime. (though I suspect you prefer facing down verdant canyons in Beverly Hills) #prefab #vneck https://t.co/ELNDCWVNCL https://t.co/L3qXm7Pfd9 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 1, 2018

A deep V is the only way to think about deep stuff dude

I’ll undo another button during our #batman-off #deeperV#TeenTitansGoToTheMovies https://t.co/6qId7UWBNW — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) May 1, 2018

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies hits theaters on July 27.