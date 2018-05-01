Gillian Jacobs follows Richard Madden to Ibiza in first trailer for Netflix comedy

If you had to choose between a business meeting and following an attractive international DJ to Ibiza… would it even be a serious decision?

Netflix debuted a new trailer for upcoming comedy Ibiza on Tuesday, which sees Gillian Jacobs’ Harper (Community, Love) head off on a work trip to Barcelona, only to end up following a hot DJ to Ibiza instead. That appealing music man is played by none other than Game Of Thrones alum Richard Madden, so can’t say we blame her.

But chasing boys isn’t the only mission; Harper’s two best girlfriends (played by Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson) tag along on the purported business trip too, so there’s a whole lot of NSFW debauchery. Once Harper’s “give-a-f–k” meter hits zero, there’s pretty much nothing left to do but party all night — Ibiza style. Cut to sunsets, black lights, and a whole lot of dancing.

Here’s hoping what happens in Ibiza stays in Ibiza.

Watch the full trailer for Ibiza, which drops May 25 on the streaming service, above.