Marvel has worked extremely hard to keep details under wraps for Avengers: Infinity War. Not only did they launch a #ThanosDemandsYourSilence social media campaign, but they filmed an entire PSA urging fans not to spoil anything. They even paired Benedict Cumberbatch with the notoriously loose-lipped Tom Holland for all press events to help keep him in check. (Who better to help keep the secrets than Mr. “Khan Isn’t In This Star Trek Movie, What Are You Talking About?”)

But perhaps the biggest spoiler threat comes from within Marvel itself: Mark Ruffalo, who has been with series since 2012’s The Avengers and should definitely know better by now. Ruffalo has a history of accidentally spilling Marvel details, most famously when he accidentally live-streamed a portion of Thor: Ragnarok to his entire Instagram audience.

Now that Infinity War is in theaters, an old clip from July has resurfaced in which Ruffalo kinda sorta basically spoils the entire movie. And it’s delightful.

[Major spoilers for Infinity War from here on out.]

Ruffalo and Don Cheadle sat down with Good Morning America at 2017’s D23 Expo, where the interviewer pressed Ruffalo for details about Thor: Ragnarok. Instead, Ruffalo offered up some Infinity War scoop — much to Cheadle’s horror.

“Wait ’til you see this next one,” Ruffalo said. “Ha… everybody dies.”

He and Cheadle play it off as a joke, but in retrospect, it’s hilarious to watch Ruffalo barely catch himself before revealing that “half” of the Avengers die in Infinity War — which is, of course, exactly what happens.

Maybe Marvel might want to keep Mark Ruffalo in a bunker until Avengers 4 hits theaters in 2019.