Star Wars congratulates Marvel on massive Avengers: Infinity War opening

Game recognizes game.

Lucasfilm, the home of Star Wars, congratulated Marvel Studios, the home of the Avengers, on surpassing a historic box office milestone. Avengers: Infinity War, the culmination of 10 years of moviemaking, achieved the biggest domestic opening weekend at the box office of all time with $258.2 million, surpassing the record previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“From a galaxy far, far away… to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, CONGRATULATIONS on the biggest opening weekend in history!” a message from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and the Star Wars team read on social media. The note also featured an image of an arm extending Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber to Iron Man’s gauntlet.

The Avengers used to have the biggest box office opening weekend, but Marvel gave props to Universal’s Jurassic World when the film hit theaters in 2015 with $208.8 million domestically. Then the Jurassic World team conceded to The Force Awakens later that year with a similar congratulatory note.

These kinds of ads date back to the 1970s when director Steven Spielberg took out a full-page ad in Variety to acknowledge Star Wars surpassing his film Jaws at the box office.

These days, both Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios are under the same Walt Disney Company umbrella. So, at the end of the day, everyone wins.

Now, we’ll see if Avengers: Infinity War can catch up to Black Panther, Marvel’s highest-grossing film yet and the third highest-grossing domestic film of all time.