Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly team up in new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer

What exactly were Ant-Man and the Wasp doing during the events of Avengers: Infinity War? That’s the question a lot of audience members were asking after they saw the film (as well as a few of the movie’s stars, apparently). And a darned good question it is too! Now, the recent activities of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang (a.k.a. Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne (a.k.a. the Wasp) have been further teased in a just-released new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will be released July 6.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and costars Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park.

Watch the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, above.