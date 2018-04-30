Diane Keaton hasn't dated since the 'Nixon era' in new Book Club trailer

Avengers: Infinity War might’ve assembled one of the flashiest ensemble casts in Hollywood history, but as the just-released final trailer for Paramount’s upcoming comedy Book Club proves, nothing compares to the cinematic squad goals of a film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen.

Instead of ridding the world of evil, however, this band of super women have rid themselves of the pleasures of love — until Fonda’s character, Vivian, introduces her circle of friends to E.L. James’ erotic novel Fifty Shades of Grey. The text serves as a wake-up call for the girls, who subsequently embark on respective romantic conquests.

“Ladies, I’m not gonna let us become those people who stop living before they stop living,” Fonda says in the new preview (above). Later, after bumping into an old flame (Don Johnson), she seemingly works to rekindle their passion. “What’s it been, 40 years?” Arthur asks. She responds: “That’s impossible, that would mean I was only six.”

When it comes time for Keaton to explore her options, she’s hesitant to accompany a new suitor (Andy Garcia) on a date, though Bergen quickly reminds her that it’s a long overdue endeavor: “Do you even remember your last date? We’re talking Nixon era!” she asks.

Book Club, which also stars Craig T. Nelson, Alicia Silverstone, Wallace Shawn, and Ed Begley Jr., hits theaters May 18. Watch the final trailer for the film above.