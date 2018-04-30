It’s official: Avengers: Infinity War has exceeded expectations to deliver the biggest box office opening of all time.

Infinity War has delivered an estimated $258.2 million domestically to beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the U.S. opening weekend record.

Not only that, but the Avengers sequel has raked in $382.7 million internationally bringing its global tally to $640.9 million — that’s more than halfway to a billion dollars in less than a week of ticket sales.

The numbers put Disney past the billion dollar mark in annual ticket sales faster than any other studio in history.

This weekend, Fox’s Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sent congratulations to the Marvel team with this tongue-in-cheek tweet:

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Infinity Wars stars Chadwick Boseman, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to read some Mean Tweets.

And here EW explains that Infinity Wars post-credits scene, while Anthony Breznican gives some background about the surprise keeper of the Soul Stone.

Meanwhile, there will be a bit of wait to see how that cliffhanger will be resolved. The follow-up to Infinity War will be released on May 3, 2019.